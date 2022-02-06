Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeMusic
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Cardi B Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Hit Song, ‘UP’

Cardi B really did have a phenomenal 2021, smashing both personal and career goals and it’s only proper to celebrate the anniversaries of some of the successes the year brought her.

The rapper shared her joy in marking the one year anniversary of her hit track, ‘UP’; the song that got the world dancing.

Cardi B took to Twitter to reminisce about the phenomenon that ‘UP’ became, from celebrities taking UK the dance challenge and sharing it on their social media to the song being played at weddings, pep rallies, in restaurants and more.

The mother of two did not forget to thank everyone who made the song go on to chart at #1.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: