Cardi B Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Hit Song, ‘UP’

Cardi B really did have a phenomenal 2021, smashing both personal and career goals and it’s only proper to celebrate the anniversaries of some of the successes the year brought her.

The rapper shared her joy in marking the one year anniversary of her hit track, ‘UP’; the song that got the world dancing.

Cardi B took to Twitter to reminisce about the phenomenon that ‘UP’ became, from celebrities taking UK the dance challenge and sharing it on their social media to the song being played at weddings, pep rallies, in restaurants and more.

The mother of two did not forget to thank everyone who made the song go on to chart at #1.

One year of Up, I’m so proud. Had the nation dancing from dope celebs, at weddings, in restaurants, at pep rallies. No gimmicks, just the country having fun during hard times. Thanks for making it #1, see y’all soon ❤️ https://t.co/l9M1JKiUjV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 5, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...