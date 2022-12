Cardi B has written her husband Offset a loving note on her social media, celebrating his 31 birthday.

“Happy birthday my love,” she said in her heartwarming post. “I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond.”

Her post also comes with a collage of pictures featuring one of them gazing at the New York City skyline together.

