Cardi B Celebrates her 3 Diamond Singles and Record for Most Diamond Songs Ever by a Female Artist

Cardi B is getting all the flowers she deserves!

Yesterday, the Recording Industry Association of America announced that the rapper’s 2018 single “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, has raked in 10 million units in the United States, making it certified diamond.

This makes her the first female rapper to have three diamond single certifications. She also joins Katy Perry as the only two women to ever accomplish such a feat. Her previous two diamond singles are “Bodak Yellow,” which is also off her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, and her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You.”

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond,” she wrote. “I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.” See her post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

