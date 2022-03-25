Cardi B Celebrates After Her Debut Album Became the First in History With All Tracks Certified Platinum

Cardi B is grateful.

Yesterday, the music report blog, Chart Data, confirmed that the rapper’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, became the first album in history to have all the songs in the tracklist certified platinum or higher.

“‘Invasion of Privacy’ becomes the first album in history to have all of its songs certified @RIAA Platinum,” the blog said.

And the happy Cardi, who has a new single out with SZA and Summer Walker, replied: “AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album. Thanks for all the love & support.”



AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album♥️ Thanks for all the love & support https://t.co/TsRsIRwYOm — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 24, 2022

