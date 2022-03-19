Saturday, March 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Cardi B Bursts Myth on How to Get Bigger Butts

Cardi B has decided to burst one of the age-long held myths about getting a curvier figure.

The rapper and mother of two remembered a popular one from her teenage years and called this the biggest lie.

Cardi B noted that when she was younger, girls would say that you had to have sex to have bigger butts but this is not true.

She tweeted, ” I remember when I was a teenager bitches used to say “you gotta f*ck for your ass to get bigger”….THE BIGGEST LIE.”

