ADANNE

Cardi B Brawls With Cuban Doll in New Twitter Beef Over Offset’s 2018 Cheating Scandal

Cardi B and Cuban Doll went at it on Twitter yesterday, and it was all because of Offset.

A brief history: Their beef started in 2018 after a woman named Summer Bunni claimed the Offset requested a threesome with her and Cuban. Cardi shared screenshots of 2018 DMs with Cuban, who denied knowing about the situation until it was posted by the media.

Yesterday’s fight started after Cuban Doll posted Nicki Minaj’s leopard-print look from her upcoming music video, saying that the ensemble was inspired by Nicki Minaj.

And Cardi’s fans had a lot to say about it. Her fan account responded to the posts by sharing an old video of Cardi showing support for Cuban.

Cardi B caught wind of the exchange and quickly issued the following response: “Ask me why they hate me … THEY  DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban quickly fired back, claiming she and Cardi have never been cool ever since Offset tried to sleep with her. “Don’t play victim,” Cuban continued. “THAT’S WHAT WE NOT FINNA DO.”

Cardi pointed out that Cuban was the one who started the altercation. She shared screenshots of two now-deleted tweets in which Cuban seemingly references Cardi’s former marital problems with Offset.

“I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me. That’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” Cuban wrote, before addressing why she didn’t name Cardi as an inspiration. “I could never be inspired by someone I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

Cuban called Cardi a “bully” who was attacking her over clothes. She added that Cardi’s frustration had nothing to do with the leopard outfit, but about cheating and her inspiration.

Cardi then shared a clip of Cuban’s brief TMZ interview, in which she called Summer Bunni a “clout-chaser” and denied having any communication with Offset.

But in a now-deleted tweet, Cuban claimed she was “paid” to clear Offset’s name.

“What is this proving? Who are you trying to convince?” Cuban wrote. “Your husband tried to fuck me And IM STILL NOT INSPIRED THE END!”

Cardi proceeded to question Cuban’s claims about Offset wanting to sleep with her, and even went so far as to ask for receipts. Cardi said in the deleted tweet, per Complex:

Cuban didn’t address this. Rather, she tweeted:

ADANNE

