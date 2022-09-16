Cardi B Avoids Jail Term, Pleads Guilty in 2018 Bottle Throwing Case

On Thursday, Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdeameanour counts of assault and reckless endangerment for her role in a 2018 incident that reportedly went down at a strip club in Queens, New York.

The rapper will not have to serve any jail time after striking a plea deal in her 2018 bottle-throwing strip club case.

As part of her plea, Cardi B will not only avoid jail but has agreed to 15 days of community service. Now, it was noted that if she fails to complete the community service, she will have to serve at least 15 days in jail.

Following the news, she released a statement taking accountability for her actions. She said,

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.” She went on to say, “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

She also shared a photo of her herself going into the court with her lawyers, dressed in a simple, form-fitting white dress on her Instagram.

