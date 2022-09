Cardi B is finally ready to go through all of the wedding hassles, five years after tying the knot with husband, Offset.

The rapper announced plans to finally hold her wedding via her verified Twitter page on Tuesday, September 20.

“5 years married love❤️❤️….it’s time for my wedding,” the mother of two tweeted.

5 years married❤️❤️……it’s time for my wedding — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 20, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...