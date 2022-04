Cardi B and Offset have finally shared photos of their baby boy with the rest of the world.

The couple shared photos of their 7-month-old boy on their respective Instagram pages in the early hours of Friday, April 15 and also revealed his name to be Wave Set Cephus.

The unveiling was done just before oOffset posted photos from the family’s feature on Essence Magazine which had several photos of the rapper, his ‘WAP’ crooner wife and all of his five children on the cover.

