Sunday, July 10, 2022
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Perform “WAP” at London’s Wireless Festival: Watch them

Cardi B a set at London’s Wireless Festival, during which she surprised fans by bringing Megan Thee Stallion to perform their hit song, WAP.

This comes one day after Cardi was forced to hit a fan for dragging her hair (read all about that here). Fans got over that quickly and went on to have time of their life as the fantastic WAP duo entertained on state.

“Here’s my motherfuckin’ bitch, I love her,” Cardi told the crowd, prompting Megan to begin twerking. “I can’t get freaky with her, ’cause you know, that’s my brother’s girlfriend.”

You can check out footage from the performance below.

