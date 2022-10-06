Cardi B and Maliibu Miitch Almost Throw Hands on Each Other Over Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Remix

Cardi B has been on a roll for many days after; most recently, she got into a fight with rapper JT, who featured on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Remix).”

Many people have suggested that Cardi isn’t happy with all the rappers who appeared on the song, that it was why she fought JT. And it is why Maliibu Miitch has suggested beating up Cardi.

“Lolll not saddle up,” Miitch said in response to a fan who said Cardi is “targeting everybody” on the remix. “Imagine me being the retired gangsta I am saying ‘oh no someone talked about me now I have to go lay down a hot16 or oh no I was mentioned today let me go tweet my responses’ lmfaoo nah n***a now one of us gotta die 😭😭😭 ya know I’m from the bronx right?”

Lolll not saddle up .. Imagine me being the retired gangsta I am saying "oh no someone talked about me now I have to go lay down a hot16 or oh no I was mentioned today let me go tweet my responses" lmfaoo nah nigga now one of us gotta die 😭😭😭 ya know I'm from the bronx right? https://t.co/Wm1VzyU4uL — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) October 4, 2022

She went on to say she could keep the drama on records. “

I still be thinking the only solution for running ur mouth on the internet is me puttin hands & feets on u real lyfe this is how I know I’m not right in the head,” she continued. “Either my dead homies gon be beatin ur ass in heaven or ur dead homies gon be beatin my ass in hell there aint no in between so please nobody ever sub or at me because I grew up with the gangsta’s I can’t go out like that.”

I wish I was one of those artist that be like "I'ma take it to the booth" lmfaooo at my grown age I still be thinking the only solution for running ur mouth on the internet is me puttin hands & feets on u in real lyfe this is how I know I'm not right in the head — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) October 4, 2022

Miitch added that she wanted to make her stance clear because people are encouraging her to “throw hands,” or warning her that she’s “next.”

Cardi subtweeted shortly after this, saying, “Lmaooo” and prompting Miitch to call her out. “@iamcardib wassup? I’m not none of these bitches we kan link off the internet,” she tweeted

@iamcardib wassup? I'm not none of these b*tches we kan link off the internet — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) October 4, 2022

In response, Cardi shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she appeared to show that she was in the Bronx. “I’m around,” she wrote alongside a clip of her walking around. Miitch later posted a similar video, but it appears as though they didn’t clash.

In a since-deleted tweet, Miitch slammed Cardi for “waiting for only 1 hour & dipping.”

She added, “I hit her earlier she could have hit me with all the details & left it off the internet it be for show … a hour tho? I had to put my fightin clothes on & get there like damn give me a heads up gangsta.”

