Cardi B Accuses the Shade Room of Trying to ‘Gaslight’ Her

Cardi B got into another fight with The Shade Room – a drama that saw them trading words this weekend, with the rapper accusing them of trying to “gaslight”.

She has deleted most of her tweets, but the captured ones show that the fight began after they shared a post about her daughter Kulture.

“Delete my child off y’all page,” Cardi said in a since-removed tweet, per Complex, adding that her efforts at getting in touch about the post were being ignored by the outlet, and that they only post negative content about her.

The outlet replied that their post was a positive one, leading Cardi to accuse them of gaslighting her.

“So now you guys want to gaslight me,” Cardi said in a video. “And if you guys are not doing shady shit on purpose, why mute me from commenting? And then, you guys post certain things—certain things—positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.”

They went back and forth, before the rapper offered to take the fight private.

“You know what, let’s handle this like adults,” Cardi tweeted and TSR agreed.

