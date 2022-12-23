Carabao Cup: Man City edge Liverpool in 5-goal thriller

Manchester City eliminated holders Liverpool out of this season’s Carabao Cup after a 3-2 win at the Etihad to progress into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake were on target for City while Fabio Carvalho and Mohammed Salah got Liverpool’s goals.

The irrepressible Haaland broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before Carvalho drew Liverpool level 10 minutes later

Mahrez restored City’s lead just two minutes into the second half but Salah made it 2-2 just one minute after going 2-1 behind.

Pep Guardiola’s men however had the last laugh as Ake netted what proved to be the winner in the 58th minute.

City – gunning for their ninth title – now join Manchester United, Leicester, Charlton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last eight.

