Car dealers threaten court action over controversial VIN valuation, label policy fraudulent

According to him, the implementation of the VIN Valuation would also make life unbearable to Nigerians, thereby destroying the gains recorded in the transportation sector.

However, he said using the VIN Valuation, in summary, contravene the Customs and Excise Management Act 20 of 2003, which talks about transaction value (purchase price), which is the price agreed by the seller and buyer, adding that Customs has no right to impose value, which is not in line with the Customs and Excise act.

He noted that it is not possible for vehicles that come from different countries and arrive at the ports to have the same value considering the commercial level and freight costs.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate suspension of the Valuation automated system designed by Customs and review of same in consideration of the Nigeria Customs act. We also demand investigation and prosecution of those involved in this fraud, which has caused panic and destabilization of business in the Nigerian Port Authority.

“The NCS is witness to the fact that members of AMDON have been supportive of all government policies that would eradicate smuggling of used vehicles, as we have demonstrated in all our meetings with the Customs management and we have always pledge our support to the NCS in every area that would bring development to the country,” he said.

He therefore, debunked Customs claims that the decision of implementing VIN valuation was taking in conjunction with the stakeholders, adding that motor dealers and customs licensed agents who are the umbrella bodies of person involved in importation of vehicles were not aware of the document.

“It is quite unfortunate that NCS has intentionally decided to avoid AMDON request for audience after letters of request for audience with the NCS management in recent not replied. The Customs is avoiding us because they had ulterior motive which they know be rejected by us on behalf of Nigerians.

“AMDON and Association of Customs Licensed Agents of Nigeria are saying with loud voice that we were not contacted and we reject the VIN Valuation automated system designed by Customs as the designer did not take into consideration of what is contained the law,” he said.