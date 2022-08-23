Capitol Records signs first AI artiste, FN Meka

Capitol Records is entering the metaverse with their first AI signee FN Meka Music Business Worldwide reports.

And there’s more, the new artist dropped his first single with Gunna and gaming streamer Clix called “Florida Water.”

The AI rapper was created by virtual record label Factory New with Meka being their first signee. The company’s co-founder,Anthony Martini, explained the process in an interview last year with the publication.

“The old model of finding talent is inefficient and unreliable,” he expressed.

“It requires spending time scouring the internet, traveling to shows, flying to meetings, expending resources all in search of the magic combination of qualities that just might translate into a superstar act. Even with all the money labels devote to finding talent, the success rate is a pitiful 1%. Now we can literally custom-create artists using elements proven to work, greatly increasing the odds of success. Even if we can get to 2% success rate then we’ve doubled the industry standard.”

He continued, sharing he would love to pivot from having a human voice perform the vocals and are in development to having the computer create its own sound for the robot and perform it on words.

“We’ve developed a proprietary AI technology that analyzes certain popular songs of a specified genre and generates recommendations for the various elements of song construction: lyrical content, chords, melody, tempo, sounds, etc. We then combine these elements to create the song,” he explained.

“As of now, a human voice performs the vocals, but we are working towards the ability to have a computer come up with and perform its own words – and even collaborate with other computers as “co-writers.” Anyone that has kids knows the future is virtual, and Factory New is creating celebrities for that world. TikTok has been an amazing platform for us. In less than a year, we’ve gained over 9 million followers which have led to a ton of opportunities from brand partnerships to artist collaborations.”

