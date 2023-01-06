Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Cape Verde’s national stadium named after Pele

Sports

Cape Verde’s national stadium is to be renamed after Pele, the country’s prime minister has said.

The 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just outside the capital Praia, will become the Pele Stadium.

The news comes after Fifa’s president Gianna Infantino proposed – while speaking at Pele’s memorial service in Brazil – that every country should name a stadium after the footballing legend who died on 29 December, aged 82.

The legendary Pele passed away last week

“As a tribute and recognition to this figure that makes us all great, I manifest the intention of naming our national stadium as “Pele Stadium”, in an initiative that, I believe, will be followed by several countries around the world,” Ulisses Correira e Silva wrote on Facebook.

“With the physical disappearance of Edson Arantes de Nascimento, King Pele, who soon became a planetary figure, an icon of the masses showing that sport has the power to unite the world, it is now our wish to pay tribute to him,” added Mr Silva in a statement that stressed the importance of Pele to Portuguese-speaking countries like Cape Verde.

“Cape Verde and Brazil have a history and culture that go hand in hand, considering they are two sister countries, linked by language and very similar identities.

“Pele was and always will be a reference in Brazil, in our Portuguese-speaking countries and in the rest of the world, being an idol that links several generations.”

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country, and was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

At Monday’s memorial to Pele in Santos, the city where he played club football, Infantino said that Fifa would be asking “every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele”.

Latest

Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

0
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
Technology

WhatsApp users can now message in internet blackouts

0
Instant-messaging service WhatsApp is letting users connect via proxy...
News

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

0
Three security force members have died in clashes in...
Music

Fireboy DML and Rema Make RIAA’s Class of 2022

0
Congratulations are in order for Fireboy DML and Rema who are the only Nigerians on RIAA's Class of 2022 list.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

0
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
Technology

WhatsApp users can now message in internet blackouts

0
Instant-messaging service WhatsApp is letting users connect via proxy...
News

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

0
Three security force members have died in clashes in...
Music

Fireboy DML and Rema Make RIAA’s Class of 2022

0
Congratulations are in order for Fireboy DML and Rema who are the only Nigerians on RIAA's Class of 2022 list.
Sports

‘Why I’m a coaching genius’ – Guardiola

0
Pep Guardiola has jokingly explained why he feels he...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Actress Uche Ogbodo Ties the Knot with Baby Daddy, Bobby Maris

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris have tied the knot.
Read more

WhatsApp users can now message in internet blackouts

Emmanuel Offor -
Instant-messaging service WhatsApp is letting users connect via proxy servers so they can stay online if the internet is blocked or disrupted by shutdowns. The...
Read more

Deadly riots break out in Mexico over El-Chapo’s arrest

Emmanuel Offor -
Three security force members have died in clashes in the state of Sinaloa after the arrest of a son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: