Can’t We All Just Be Mature? Tobi Bakre Asks as He Throws Back to epic Battle with A Horse

Nobody can forget in a hurry the epic battle that went down between Tobi Bakre and a horse for his 2018 birthday shoot.

The actor and former reality TV star had to once again address the incident after getting teased mercilessly on social media.

In the shoot years ago, the horse had tried to run for his dear life even as Tobi Bakre could hardly maintain balance and had been shrugged off.

Well, the new dad isn’t going to let people gold that one episode over his head anymore as he shared the clip on his Instagram page once again and posed the question;

“Can’t we all just be mature?”

