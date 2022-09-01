Canadian TikToker Amanda Booth Creates Jewelry Out of Semen

A Canadian jewelry maker and Tik-Toker, Amanda Booth, has gone viral for creating “Jizzy Jewelry”—a collection of custom-made accessories made from semen.

According to Vice, the jeweler is famous for her unconventional productions, including making everything from hair and pet fur to breastmilk and even a late person’s ashes. Now, she has created “jizzy jewelry” after another TikTok user asked if she ever thought about making things from “man juice”.

Speaking with Vice, Booth said she was first amused by the question, then shared the idea on Facebook. It wasn’t long before she began exploring her options. To achieve this, she got her husband Jesse Mullin to provide her with a sample, which she needed to create a small sculpture. And she found that “at least a teaspoon” of semen was necessary to create the clay mixture, which would be formed into different shapes and objects before it is baked.

It turned out fantastic,” she said about her test runs, which resulted in pearl-like beads.

Check her out:

