Canada bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G Networks

Canada says it will ban two of China’s biggest telecoms equipment makers from working on its 5G phone networks.

The restrictions against Huawei and ZTE were announced by the country’s industry minister on Thursday.

Francois-Philippe Champagne says the move will improve Canada’s mobile internet services and “protect the safety and security of Canadians”.

Several nations – including the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand – have already put restrictions on the firms.

The four countries, along with Canada, make up an intelligence-sharing arrangement named ‘Five Eyes’. It evolved during the Cold War as a mechanism for monitoring the Soviet Union and sharing classified information, BBC writes.

Canada’s announcement was widely expected, as its allies had already barred Huawei and ZTE from their own high-speed networks.

Speaking to reporters in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Mr Champagne said the decision came after “a full review by our security agencies and consultation with our closest allies”.

“Let me be very clear: We will always protect the safety and security of Canadians and will take any actions necessary to safeguard our telecommunication infrastructure,” he added.

“In a 5G world, at a time where we rely more and more in our daily lives [on] our network, this is the right decision.”

5G, or fifth generation, is the next upgrade to mobile internet networks, offering much faster data download and upload speeds. It also allows more devices to simultaneously access the internet.

Companies that have already installed the equipment made by the Chinese manufacturers must now remove it, Mr Champagne said.

