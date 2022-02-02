CAN denies rumours of disagreement with LASG

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State, has said it is not involved in any form of disagreement with the Lagos State Government.

A statement signed by the Chairman, CAN, Lagos State, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite, said its attention was drawn to reports that CAN was involved in a disagreement with the Lagos State Government over the locking of the residence of one of its leaders around the City Hall area of the state.

It said, “This is fallacious, erroneous and lacking in any truth or fact whatsoever and we will want those spreading such spurious and unfounded claims to desist from creating any of such falsehoods further.”

It, however, explained that “It is true that some persons who have been discovered not to be working for or with the Lagos State Government or any of its agencies or parastatals but rather, a private company, went ahead to lock one of the gates that leads to the residence of one of our leaders within the christian community in the state, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos to be precise.

“And when the matter was investigated, it became clear that there was no instruction from any of the Lagos State Government agencies saddled with such responsibilities and immediately, the government swung into action and those behind it were fished out. Appropriately, government has since apologised and it has ensured normalcy is restored.”

It explained that CAN and the Christian community were grateful to the Lagos State Government for its prompt and swift response, saying their management of the situation uncovered the perpetrators of the action who have no affiliation with the state government or any of its agencies or parastatals.

“We trust that appropriate sanctions will be meted out on the perpetrators and this we hope will be without delay. We also regret any kind of unease the earlier false reports may have caused and we ask that all those lies and misleading reports should be disregarded and relegated to the realms of nothing but mischief,” it read partly.

