Camila Cabello Slams Paparazzi for Ruining Her Fun Weekend at the Beach

Camila Cabello came for the paparazzi and made sure to drag them by their tails for ruining her weekend plans.

The singer slammed the photogs for always stalking her at the beach in a lengthy Instagram post.

Camila Cabello revealed that she had planned to enjoy her weekend at the beach in Miami but for all the time she was there she was so self conscious about how she would look in the paparazzi shots that she couldn’t enjoy her time with nature.

She disclosed that she sucked her tummy in so bad that her abs hurt and had to hold her breath so that when the pictures got out she would look good and she did.

Camila Cabello went on to add that though it’s the culture’s way of thinking about what healthy and fit looks like that got to her, she misses the days if childlike innocence where she would be free, giggling and pretending to be a mermaid as she enjoys her time at the beach.

