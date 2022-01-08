Saturday, January 8, 2022
Cameroon prostitutes hike prices ahead of AFCON

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon from January to February 2022 is expected to bring a boost to the economy, and prostitutes in the country are already looking to cash out.

Reports coming out of the African country claim the hospitality workers have swiftly increased the prices of their services, with some charging as much as $250 (N100K) per day.

Good thinking, no?

Check out the new price list below…

Round one: $30 and has increased to $40

Round two: From $20 to $70

Round three: From $40 to $100

Half night: From $70 to $130

Full day: $250.

