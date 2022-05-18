Cameroon legend Patrick MBoma converts to Islam

Legendary Cameroon striker Patrick MBoma converted to Islam last Friday at the Bonamosadi mosque in Douala.

Following his conversion, the former African Player of the Year is now known as Abdoul Djalil Mboma.

A video circulating on social media, showed Mboma taking the shahada at the Bonamosadi mosque in Douala.

He posted a new photo on his Instagram account about an hour after the video went viral.

He had previously posted on social media a greeting to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.

The 51-year-old Mboma, is the former Cameroonian national team’s all-time leading scorer.

Before retiring on May 16, 2005, he played for Châteauroux, Paris Saint-Germain, Metz, Gamba Osaka, Cagliari, Parma, Sunderland, Al-Ittihad, Tokyo Verdy, and Vissel Kobe.

He competed in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, as well as leading Cameroon to Olympic gold and victories in the 2000 and 2002 African Nations Cups.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...