Cameron Diaz Returns From Retirement, Set to Star in Netflix Film ‘Back in Action’ With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz will return to our screens again!

The superstar who had announced her retirement from the movie world is set to star in an upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, alongside Jamie Foxx.

Foxx himself confirmed this on Twitter on Wednesday, and Variety reported that it is an action-comedy directed by Seth Gordon.

Celebrating this news, Foxx also shared audio he recorded of Tom Brady being brought in to give Diaz some pointers on how best to “un-retire.”

Check it out:

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

