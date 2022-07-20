Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Calvin Bassey joins Ajax in 5-year deal

Dutch Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam have announced the signing of defender, Calvin Bassey on a five-year contract.

Bassey joined the Dutch giants from Scottish Premiership outfit, Glasgow Rangers.

It is understood that Ajax will pay a transfer fee of €23m to Rangers, including variables, that could increase to €26.5m.

The Super Eagles defender comes in as a direct replacement for Argentina international, Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez joined Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this week.

Rangers made a huge profit from the player they bought for just €230,000 from Leicester City two years ago.

Bassey, who has four caps for Nigeria, has already linked up with his new teammates for pre-season training in Austria.

