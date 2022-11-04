CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens beat TP Mazembe to keep hopes alive

Bayelsa Queens recorded their first win at the CAF women’s Champions League after defeating DR Congo’s TP Mazembe 2-0 in their second Group B game on Thursday in Morocco.

First half goals from Ogoma Joseph and Chinyere Igboamalu secured the important win for Bayelsa Queens, who lost 2-1 to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their group opener.

Joseph broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute from the penalty spot before Igboamalu added the second on 24 minutes.

Up next for the Nigerian ladies is a must win game against Wadi Degla of Egypt and the game comes up on Sunday, 6th November.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the semi-finals after they hammered Wadi Degla 5-0 in their second group game on Thursday.

