CAF Confederations Cup: Plateau United blitz Libya’s Al Akhdar

Plateau United strolled past Libyan opponent Al Akhdar 4-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup playoff round first led tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

The hosts started the game strongly but had to wait until the 27th minute to open the scoring.

Mustapha Yuga nodded home from close range after a period of dominance by Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side.

Plateau United doubled their lead four minutes before the break through Ifeanyi Emmanuel

Emmanuel slotted the ball home following a superb cross from Haggai Katoh.

Hilary had the ball inside the net eight minutes after the break but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The striker finally got his goal with an acrobatic finish 15 minutes from time.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Hilary however restored Plateau United’s three- goal lead deep into stoppage time.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Wednesday in Benghazi.

