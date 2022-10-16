Caf Confederations Cup: Kwara United dumped by holders RS Berkane

Nigeria’s Kwara United have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to defending champions RS Berkane of Morocco.

The Ilorin club won the first leg 3-1 in Lagos last weekend and looked poised tlo advance to the group stage for the first time.

But they were edged on the away goals’ rule after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Cheick Quattara gave RS Berkane the lead on 16th minute after a long period of sustained pressure.

Goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka’s error allowed El Bahri to score the second goal in the 54th minute.

The Ilorin club were unable to get back in the game despite their spirited display.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Remo Stars were eliminated in the preliminary round.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...