Caf Champions League: Rivers United hit Morocco for Wydad clash

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United have arrived Morocco ahead of their CAF Champions League first round second leg clash against Wydad Athletic Club.

A 35-man contingent consisting of players and officials of the Port Harcourt-based club arrived the Mohamed V International Airport late Thursday night after a brief stopover in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Stanley Eguma-led side head into the game with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Sunday’s encounter will hold at the 67,000 capacity Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca.

The game will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Plateau United will be up against another North African outfit, Esperance of Tunisia on Saturday.

