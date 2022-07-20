CAF Awards: Oshoala in, Waldrum, Monday out

Super Falcons star forward, Asisat Oshoala has made the final three women’s shortlist for the CAF Awards.

Four-time winner, Oshoala faces stiff competition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the prestigious gong.

Rivers Angels forward, Monday Gift however failed to make the final shortlist for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Gift was also dropped from the Interclub Women’s Player of the Year.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum also failed to make it in the Coach of the Year category.

The Awards Gala to crown the continent’s best will take place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

