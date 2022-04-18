Cadiz stun Barcelona 1-0

Barcelona suffered a shock home La Liga defeat by relegation-threatened Cadiz to leave leaders Real Madrid closer to clinching the Spanish title.

The visitors began the day in the bottom three but Lucas Perez poked in from close range just after half-time to boost their survival prospects.

This was Barca’s first La Liga loss since 4 December, ending a 15-match unbeaten league run that saw the Catalans climb from ninth to second on the log.

Second-placed Barca trail Real Madrid by 15 points with seven games left.

Barca have been resurgent under Xavi since his appointment as manager in November and even thrashed the league leaders 4-0 at the Bernabeu last month.

But the Nou Camp club have endured a chastening week, with this defeat coming five days after they were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt and eliminated from the Europa League semi-finals.

Victory takes Cadiz two points clear of the relegation zone with six matches left.

