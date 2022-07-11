Bwala quits APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Legal practitioner and politician, Daniel Bwala, has dumped the All Progressives Congress after the party unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Bwala said it was “based on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, Bwala argued that Bola Tinubu’s announcement of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, was not “good news for the APC.”

He maintained that the APC has chosen “politics over unity” and ignored the values of “inclusivity, tolerance, common prosperity and diversity.”

He also noted that Northern Muslims would have voted for a vice-president candidate who is a Northern Christian.

