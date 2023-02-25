BVAS rejects Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has lamenting that he could not vote after a long wait at his polling unit at Obior Akpo.

He said it was unfortunate that despite the assurances of the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC), the BVAS machines were not working well.

“I have spent over 25 minutes here. I couldn’t vote. I was told to go and come back,” lamented Wike to journalists after BVAS refused to accredit him.

Meanwhile, voting is underway in most parts of the country.

The elections have been largely peaceful, except of reports of pockets of violence in Lagos and Kogi States.

More to follow…

