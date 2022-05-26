‘Buy Kante’s replacement now’ – Ian Wright tells Chelsea

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has told Chelsea to buy a replacement for their injury-prone midfielder, N’Golo Kante, this summer.

Kante has produced numerous first-class performances for Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2016.

The France World Cup winner missed 16 games in the 2021-21 season due to various injuries (groin, knee, and unknown) and COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

But Wright believes that Chelsea needs to replace the injury-prone star sooner rather than later, adding that their form as a team has dropped.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via The Express), Wright said: “What is going to happen with Chelsea next season? Without an owner who used to just write off £100 million every year. Is the new owner (Todd Boehly) going to be able to do that? Because that is how they have been able to do what they have been doing.”

He added: “How is that going to happen now? They need defenders, they are going to need defenders. Kante’s starting to get a little bit of injuries, so they are going to need to replace him. What is happening with [Romelu] Lukaku?”

“It’s just crazy what is happening at Chelsea. I can’t really put my finger on it deep down. But form’s gone, you see some of the games they have had, they have been so poor in the games.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...