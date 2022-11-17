Busta Rhymes Hails Wizkid’s Madison Square Garden Performance. See Clips from the Night

Wizkid is getting his flowers while he can smell them and from none other than Busta Rhymes.

The American rapper who was present at Madison Square Garden, New York on Wednesday night, November 16, during the ‘Essence’ crooner’s sold out concert, has hailed Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, for his outstanding performance

The rapper approached Wizkid backstage and congratulated him on his great performance and requested Wizkid’s phone number.

He said, “This is one of the first times I’m experiencing a venue of this size filled up in my city. Your vibe is something different, never experience this. Incredible job. You got all the legendary status there’s to achieve.”

See from clips from Wizkid’s performance.

