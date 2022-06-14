Businesswoman Larrit Replies Mercy Aigbe, Tells Her to Quit Mentioning Her Name

Omolara Olukotun aka Larrit has replied Mercy Aigbe’s with a stern warning to keep her name out of her mouth.

The Lagos businesswoman and show vendor took to her Instagram to respond after Aigbe posted her side of the story of what went down before things escalated to physical assault at a party they both attended on Sunday.

Larrit took to instagram to warn Mercy not to trigger her by calling her name to address issues of she doesn’t want a reaction from her.

She noted that she has refused to mention anyone’s name and advised Mercy to do the same to avoid another round of brouhaha.

