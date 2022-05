Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana was nothing short of ecstatic after learning that his brother had clinched APGA’s house of reps ticket.

The businessman and hospitality merchant was in a celebratory mood after his brother, Ikenna emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for Idemili North | South federal constituency.

Sharing a video of his ecstatic brother jumping on him, the hospitality merchant said, “This one sweet me. Sweet victory. Congratulations my blood.”

