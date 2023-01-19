Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

Sports

A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6 million to watch football superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Riyadh play.

He has won an auction charity ticket for 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) for a friendly match between football superstars, an official said.

A so-called “ticket beyond imagination” to attend the friendly match between the Saudi Al-Nassr FC and Al-Hilal SFC teams on the one hand and France’s Paris Saint-Germain was sold at a charity auction for 10 million Saudi riyals.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, who said a Saudi businessman was the winner of the ticket.

The match, set for Thursday, will be the first for Ronaldo, who recently completed his transfer from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.

The auctioned ticket aimed to promote the event, allowing the winner to meet the players.

Tickets for the match sold out as soon as they were put for sale. King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh will host the game with a capacity of some 70,000 seats.

Latest

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...
Celebrity

Zainab Balogun Launches Production Company, ZABA Productions

0
Zainab Balogun is all gas no brakes and has started off the year with a new business and creative venture.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan. Abubakar, who is...
Read more

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

Emmanuel Offor -
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has vowed to reverse the policies of the state government...
Read more

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

Emmanuel Offor -
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed on Wednesday at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. During the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: