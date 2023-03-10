Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and declared three days of mourning for those who died in the accident involving a train and a state staff bus at PWD/Sogunle area of the state on Thursday.

He also declared that all flags be flown at half-mast to mourn the victims of the train crash for the next three days.

Six persons have died in the accident, Mr Sanwo-Olu, said while giving an update at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

He also said that 85 passengers, including dependents of the staff, were involved in the accident.

Two women were immediately declared dead after a Lagos State government staff bus was crushed by a moving train.

About 79 passengers suffered various degrees of injuries.

The governor said that all civil servants will work till 12 p.m. on Friday before returning home to their loved ones.

“This morning, I will be instructing the Head of Service to declare a half-day of work tomorrow, meaning that by 12 o’clock tomorrow, people should be asked to leave work, so that we can jointly mourn our staff and loved ones,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I have also instructed all our Lagos and political flags to be raised at half mast for the next three days. We are also declaring a three-day mourning for us as a state so that we can mourn our staff deeply and visit family members just to commiserate with them.

“I will also be suspending my campaign for the next three days. There will not be any form of public engagement or any form of campaigning during this period.”

