Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Burundi prays for peaceful Nigeria polls

News

The Republic of Burundi on Monday prayed for peaceful elections in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye at the State House, Abuja.

Ndayishimiye was accompanied by Audace Niyonzima, Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The envoy said President Évariste Ndayishimiye, in his New Year message, wished the country well in the general elections scheduled for February and March.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” he noted.

President Buhari said in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, Nigeria will support Burundi in diverse ways as necessary.

On request for assistance in energy provision, particularly fuel, the leader said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage.

The President promised to get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to look into the request.

Buhari added that he was looking forward to the polls and retirement since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms in office.

