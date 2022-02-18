Burnaboy’s Grandma Hails Him on Receiving Expensive Bag Gift

Burnaboy made his grandmother’s day such that she had no choice but to resort to dancing and hailing him.

The Grammy award winning singer posted the video where he gifted his maternal grandmother an expensive bag, eliciting joy and laughter from the older woman.

On receiving the gift from her grandson, the grandma went on to say, “Bose ma fe e be mi ki n ya ohun ni bag yi (Bose will plead that I borrow her this bag; Bose being Burnaboy’s mum)”.

She then went on to begin dancing while hailing Burnaboy with some lines from his hit track, “Odogwu”

Watch the heartwarming video below.

