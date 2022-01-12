Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Burnaboy Laments Soot Pollution in Portharcourt, Seeks Way Forward

Damini Ogulu aka Burnaboy is really disturbed about the current pollution of the city of Portharcourt and is seeking help.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram to share several photos of the current situation in the Southern South part of Nigeria as the Garden city continues to in covered in soot.

Burnaboy took to Instagram to lament the takeover of Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, by this pollution as residents of the city continue to moan their fate on social media while calling for government intervention.

Recall that a few days back, Governor Nyesom Wike blamed illegal refineries and Federal Government complicity for the environmental hazard and ordered that 11 of these illegal refineries be shut down.

