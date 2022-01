Burnaboy showed off his Christmas and New year gift to himself and oh, it’s something.

The Grammy award winning singer proudly announces that he had bought a seat at the table of the Lamborghini Family with his latest automobile purchase.

Burnaboy shared photos of his black 2022 Lamborghini Novitec edition on his Instagram stories and wrote,

“Merry Christmas and happy new year Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don’t need anything else.”

