Burnaboy Gives His Condition for Getting Married

Burnaboy might be looking to “unbreak” his mother’s heart and finally tie the knot after telling her that he wouldn’t get married.

The singer and self-acclaimed “Odogwu” who is currently away from the country is ready to walk down the aisle with the bearer of his local delicacy; Portharcourt Bole and Fish.

Burnaboy revelaed this on his Instagram on Tuesday also stating that he was willing to pay as much as £10,000 for it.

He posted clips of the kind of meals he’s being fed right now in faraway London and lamented, “see what they are giving odogwu.”

Anyone in the London area who can help out our “African Giant” will have our thanks and maybe even a marriage proposal from the singer himself.

