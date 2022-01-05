Burnaboy Gifts Upcoming Musician, Hyzah $3000

Hyzah started off the new year with a bang after meeting the one and only Odogwu aka Burnaboy.

The upcoming act received a whopping sum of N1.7M from Grammy award-winning singer after he held on to his legs at an event.

Hyzah who was opportuned to meet the African Giant held on tight to his leg as he pleaded for a blessing from Odogwu.

Burnaboy granted the wishes of the rising singer, handed him a cash gift of $3,000 and a free verse.

Taking to Instagram, Hyzah appreciated Burna for the kind gesture in a post.

“What a way to start a new year. I met the African Giant and got his blessings. More greatness Odogwu,” he wrote.

