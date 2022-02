Burnaboy has confirmed the news of a car accident that swirled in internet space on Saturday.

A video had made the rounds alleging that the Grammy award singer had crashed his Ferrari in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Burnaboy gave an update on the situation via his Instagram stories as he accused folks of only being interested in recording him as opposed to helping him.

He noted that he was fine though his legs hurt a little and shared a video of himself for confirmation.

