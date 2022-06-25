Burna Boy’s Police Escorts Deny Involvement in Shooting Incident at Cubana Club

The police escorts attached to Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy have denied any involvement in the shooting incident at Club Cubana, Victoria Island.

The uniformed men denied firing shots on June 8, 2022, when things allegedly went south and 2 club goers ended up with gunshot wounds.

Recall that a UK-based Nigerian lady, Neme Briella had taken to Instagram to allege that her partner and his friend were shot by the policemen after she rejected the singer’s advances.

She explained that “one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me, his request was for Burna Boy to talk to me.

“On the first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I’m married to my partner. He came the second time, third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they ask why he kept coming to disturb me.”

“My partner and his friend were shot, with both needing urgent medical care. A bullet grazed my partner’s head and our friend was shot in the thigh, leaving him hospitalized and needing emergency surgery in Nigeria,” the UK-based Nigerian lady narrated had narrated.

The policemen who have since been arrested and interrogated over the incident, however, denied firing shots.

“Policemen attached to Burna Boy are under investigation because of the shooting at the club. Detectives have not been able to get the person who pulled the trigger because the policemen denied doing so.

