Burna Boy’s P.A Shades Stefflon Don for Sampling His Song

Burna Boy ‘s P.A has thrown major shade at his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

Manny took to his Instagram stories to shade his boss’ ex after the latter announced that she was dropping “her side of the story”.

In a snippet of the new single which the Brit singer dropped via her Instagram, it was obvious that she sampled her Burna Boy’s new single, ‘Last Last’.

She captioned her post, “”First of all” my side of the story.”

Well, Manny was having none of it and wrote,

“You dropped 4 songs about your “side of the story” already nobody cared. Now you’ve sampled him and congrats your (sic) getting your clout. Don’t ever say he did nothing for you.”

