Burna Boy’s Mum Bose Ogulu Says There’s Never A Dull Moment Raising Her Talented Kids

Bose Ogulu deserves a pat on the back for a job well done in raising extremely talented children.

The mother to singer Burna Boy and his two sisters who also doubles as his manager, celebrated Mothers’ Day on Sunday with a little shout out to herself.

Mrs Ogulu posted a clip of her two daughters imitating the dance routine of their brother Burna Boy during his concert in Madison Square Garden, New York.

“Never a dull moment raising these three amazingly talented & funny human beings @burnaboygram, @r0nami, @nissination. Being a mum is a supreme, divine assignment. Happy Mother’s Day,” she said.

