Burna Boy’s Momager, Bose Ogulu, to be Honoured at Artist & Manager Awards

Co-founder of Spaceship Collective — a combination of divisions in recorded music and music publishing, and also a foundation for other African artists to maintain greater control and ownership of their repertoire — and long-time manager of Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, is to be honoured by the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) at the Artist and Manager Awards.

The awards which will take place at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on November 17, 2022, celebrate individuals for their achievements as pioneers, innovators and entrepreneurs.

With deep roots in the music scene of Lagos, and overseeing her son’s gradual rise to global stardom — including his breakthrough album ‘African Giant’ in 2019, the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ in 2020 which she co-executive produced, and this year’s UK #2 latest release, ‘Love, Damini’ containing the massive hit single ‘Last Last’, which recently hit 300 million global streams while ‘For My Hand’ featuring British singer, Ed Sheeran hit 150 million global streams, making the dexterous and eternally hardworking Bose Ogulu, a unanimous choice for Manager of the Year (sponsored by YouTube Music).

Chief executive, Music Managers Forum (MMF), Annabella Coldrick said: “Everyone at the MMF would like to congratulate Bose on her award for Manager of the Year, and we look forward to celebrating with her on November 17th. Bose’s boundary-breaking and artist-led approach to business has undoubtedly helped Burna Boy develop into a genuinely global talent, while Spaceship Collective and its ethos of empowerment epitomises her positive impact on a new generation of artists. It is an African success story, but with a major foot in the UK — and we felt it important to recognise the success of such a prominent groundbreaking manager.

the Artist & Manager Awards will recognise the achievements of the show producers and director behind ABBA Voyage, Svana Gisla, Ludvig Andersson and Baillie Walsh for the Innovation Award (sponsored by Utopia).

the Artist & Manager Awards will recognise the achievements of the show producers and director behind ABBA Voyage, Svana Gisla, Ludvig Andersson and Baillie Walsh for the Innovation Award (sponsored by Utopia).

For the Entrepreneur Award, FAC and MMF will acknowledge the impact of the duo of Krept & Konan, who apart from top 5 albums, MOBO, BETAwards, and arena-scale live shows, have shown an entrepreneurial streak, including the launch of the Play Dirty clothing line and soul food restaurant Crepes & Cones.

The CEO, Featured Artists Coalition (FAC), David Martin, said: “I’m so happy we can celebrate such a wide-ranging and eclectic group of artists at the Awards. I’m particularly delighted that the FAC can pay tribute to their different achievements on different levels. Equally remarkable is the sheer innovation behind these incredible awardees who demonstrate how artists continue to operate outside the box and thrive in exciting new areas.”

